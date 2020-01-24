First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,935 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

