First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,504,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

