First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 6,927 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

