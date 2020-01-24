First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.