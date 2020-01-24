First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ichor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ichor by 830.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

