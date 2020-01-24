First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.07 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

