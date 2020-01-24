First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

