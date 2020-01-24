First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,314,000 after buying an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,275,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,160,000 after buying an additional 96,257 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 342,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $130.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

