First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.63 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,090,000 after acquiring an additional 381,865 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

