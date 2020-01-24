First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $883,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

