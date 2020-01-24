First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $932,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $40.79 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

