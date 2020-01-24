First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.