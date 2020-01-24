First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,293,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $98.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

