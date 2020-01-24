First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

