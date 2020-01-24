First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $85.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

