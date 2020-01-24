First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,037 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $136,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,287.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

