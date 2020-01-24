First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 5,786 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

