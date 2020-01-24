First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 208 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.04 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

