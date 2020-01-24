First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 254 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

