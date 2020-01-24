First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,464 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after buying an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $13,596,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 130.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 437,919 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

