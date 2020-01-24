First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 996 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

