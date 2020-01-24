Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 2.2% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $70.80 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $74.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

