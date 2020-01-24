Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 6.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $158,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,032,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $373,476,000 after acquiring an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $222,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 52 week low of $99.38 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.