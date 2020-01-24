Focused Investors LLC Has $80.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $80,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.