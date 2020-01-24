Focused Investors LLC Sells 21,200 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 5.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $125,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

