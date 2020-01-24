Focused Investors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $132,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $25,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after buying an additional 123,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after buying an additional 123,087 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $151.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

