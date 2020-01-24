Focused Investors LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $50,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 117.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

