Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.