FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 33,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 22,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

