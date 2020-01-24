FY2019 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted by Analyst

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,258 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

