FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Decreased by Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOY. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.10.

TOY opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$29.99 and a 52 week high of C$46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

