FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Cut by Analyst

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.10.

TSE:TOY opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$29.99 and a 12-month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.