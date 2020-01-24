FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Increased by Oppenheimer

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.26 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,239,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

