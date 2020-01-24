GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDS. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

GDS stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. GDS has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GDS by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.