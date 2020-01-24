General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.