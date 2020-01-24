Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Shares of GHG stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.16. Georgia Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

