Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.94 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

