Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.68 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

