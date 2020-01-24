Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at about $511,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

