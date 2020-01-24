Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 171 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $109.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

