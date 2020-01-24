Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $183.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,764 shares of company stock worth $67,994,833. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

