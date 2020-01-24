Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $202.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.