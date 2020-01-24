Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

