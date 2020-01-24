Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

