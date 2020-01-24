Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 270,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,001,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.