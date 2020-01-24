Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of MDT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.