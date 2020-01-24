Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.00 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

