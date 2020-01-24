Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 20,025 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 6,180.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36,264.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.