Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 594 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,395,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

