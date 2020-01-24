Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

DHR stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.